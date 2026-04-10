Hudson Valley 'Chopped' Champion Ciarán Mcgoldrick Heads To 'Beat Bobby Flay' Ahead Of Andiamo Opening

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The culinary stakes in the Hudson Valley just got higher. Chef Ciarán McGoldrick, the newly appointed chef behind the upcoming Andiamo restaurant at Casa Rialto, is set to return to the national stage. After conquering the mystery baskets to become a Season 57 "Chopped" Champion, Chef McGoldrick will now test his skills against culinary icon Bobby Flay. The high-stakes episode of "Beat Bobby Flay" is scheduled to air on April 16, 2026, at 9 pm EST.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Ciarán honed his craft in some of the nation's most elite kitchens, most notably the Michelin-starred Café Boulud in Manhattan and the James Beard-awarded Spoon & Stable in Minneapolis. By blending high-level technique with a deep respect for farm-driven sourcing cultivated at Glenmere Farm, he specializes in the intersection of precision and local soul. Ciarán's vision for Andiamo is to channel Michelin-level execution into a welcoming community cornerstone that celebrates elevated Italian cooking and genuine hospitality.

This appearance offers a rare, televised glimpse into the technical mastery and "Michelin-level execution" that McGoldrick is bringing to Andiamo. Known for his "fine dining technique and farm-driven sourcing," the chef's battle in the arena reflects the same intensity and precision guests can expect when Andiamo opens its doors in Summer 2026.

While viewers watch McGoldrick face off under the bright lights, the team at Andiamo is busy preparing an atmosphere that is the perfect antithesis to a high-pressure kitchen: low lights, cozy corners, and an invitation to "stay for another pour".

“Representing the Hudson Valley on a stage like Beat Bobby Flay is an incredible honor. My 'why' has always been about creating meaningful experiences that connect people to where they are. That same mindset is rooted in the precision and standards I learned in the high-demand kitchens of my early career. At Andiamo, I'm excited to bring that energy home, where our elevated Italian cooking can become part of the fabric of this community.” - Chef Ciarán McGoldrick

Andiamo, which means“let's go,” is inspired by the "moody corners of Venice" and the Fidanza family's legacy of welcoming guests like family. The menu will highlight:

- Bold Italian Traditions: Familiar favorites reimagined through technical precision.

- Hudson Valley Harvest: A commitment to local sourcing, fresh herbs, and regional meats.

- Lounge Energy: A space designed for spritzes, gossip, and the spontaneous moments that begin with "let's go".

We invite the Hudson Valley and Food Network fans alike to tune in on April 16th to support the local champion as he takes on the ultimate challenge.

Visit to explore the seasonal vision and follow @andiamo_hudsonvalley on Instagram for opening updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of Chef McGoldrick's kitchen.