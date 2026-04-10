Global Polybags Market Forecast To Reach USD 54.5 Billion By 2035, Driven By E-Commerce, Innovation, And Eco-Friendly Trends

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polybags Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Polybags Market was valued at USD 26 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to reach USD 54.5 billion by 2035.

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bags segment accounted for USD 10.6 billion in 2025. Known for high tensile strength, clarity, and resistance to stretching and shrinking, PET bags are favored in industries requiring durable and visually appealing packaging. They are particularly popular in retail and food sectors for applications including refrigerated and frozen goods. Other types of polybags include composite materials, laminates, biodegradable plastics, or specialty films designed to meet specific performance requirements in certain industries.

The medium-sized polybags, measuring 8 to 15 inches, generated USD 11.7 billion in 2025 and held the largest market share. Their balanced size makes them ideal for packaging consumer products, documents, apparel, and food items. The medium dimensions allow for convenient handling while offering sufficient capacity, making them especially suitable for post-retail, logistics, and e-commerce applications.

U.S. Polybags Market reached USD 5.9 billion in 2025. Demand is fueled by strong growth in retail, e-commerce, and food packaging sectors, alongside regulations aimed at reducing single-use plastics. Sustainability initiatives have prompted a shift toward recyclable, reusable, and biobased polybags, particularly in secondary and tertiary packaging. High consumption in logistics and apparel packaging reinforces domestic demand, while state-level bans and taxes on plastic bags push manufacturers to innovate with compostable and environmentally friendly alternatives.

Major companies operating in the Global Polybags Market include Novolex, Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Inteplast Group, A-Pac Manufacturing Co., Inc., Coveris AG, Huhtamaki Group, Printpack, Inc., Amcor Plc, PPC Flex, and Arihant Packers. Leading players in the polybags market focus on innovation, sustainability, and market expansion to strengthen their presence.

Companies are investing in R&D to develop recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable packaging options that meet regulatory and consumer demands. Advanced material technologies enhance durability, flexibility, and print quality to differentiate products. Strategic partnerships with retailers and e-commerce platforms expand distribution networks, while competitive pricing supports adoption across diverse markets. Sustainability initiatives, branding, and marketing campaigns emphasize environmental responsibility and building consumer trust.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes