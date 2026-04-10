Rajasthan CM Flags Off 42 Women PCR Vans From Police Headquarters

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday flagged off 42 women-dedicated PCR vans from the police headquarters, reinforcing the State Government's commitment to strengthening women's safety and security across Rajasthan.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that ensuring the safety, dignity, and empowerment of women remains a top priority for the government. He noted that continuous efforts are being made to strengthen the Women's Safety Helpline 1090 and enhance the responsiveness of law enforcement agencies.

“Our aim is to build a safe and secure environment where women feel confident and protected at all times,” he said. Highlighting the role of technology in modern policing, Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the Rajasthan Police is being equipped with advanced resources to ensure prompt action in cases involving crimes against women.

These newly flagged-off PCR vans will operate 24 hours a day, enabling a swift response to emergencies and incidents.

The Chief Minister informed that the PCR units will be integrated with the 'Abhay Command Centre,' functioning on the lines of the 'Dial 112' emergency system. Each vehicle is equipped with a Mobile Data Terminal (MDT), allowing real-time communication between field teams and the command centre. This integration will ensure faster coordination and immediate response based on live inputs.

In addition to MDTs, the vehicles are fitted with GPS tracking systems, folding stretchers, LED light bars, and other essential equipment to enhance operational efficiency and emergency preparedness.

The Women's Safety Helpline 1090 continues to serve as a critical support system for women facing harassment, exploitation, or violence. The strengthened response mechanism, combined with dedicated PCR units, is expected to significantly improve on-ground assistance and timely intervention.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, and other senior officials.