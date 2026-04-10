Augmented Reality In Energy Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Benefits In Reducing Equipment Downtime And Training New Staff

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AR is revolutionizing the energy sector by providing remote inspections, expert collaboration, and immersive training, reducing equipment downtime and enhancing health and safety protocols. These applications assist in addressing workforce challenges, making AR essential for future-ready energy operations.

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Augmented Reality in Energy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report covers how AR overcomes key challenges in the energy industry. These include equipment maintenance, training, health and safety, and an ageing workforce.

AR is transforming the energy sector by offering remote inspections, collaboration between experts and field workers, and new training methods. It has applications across the value chain for both the oil and gas and power industries.

AR has key use cases in the energy sector that drive enterprise adoption. These include remote assistance for equipment maintenance, immersive training experiences, and improving health and safety. Despite this, AR adoption has fallen short of its initial hype, straining vendors financially and prompting Microsoft to discontinue its mixed reality HoloLens headset, used by major players such as Chevron and Shell.

AR is reducing equipment downtime

AR enables frontline workers to have hands-free calls with experts who can directly add annotations to equipment, reducing the need for experts to travel to different sites. AR can also provide access to documents and checklists for workers to follow, including the asset maintenance history. These features ensure equipment is up and running quickly, minimizing downtime and allowing workers to work efficiently.

AR aids in training new staff

An aging workforce in the energy industry is increasing the need to capture knowledge from existing workers and train new staff on complex equipment. AR helps new workers to practice skills in a low-risk environment using standardized procedures, with in-field documents and prompts that reduce common mistakes, building confidence. AR also enables live collaboration with remote experts who can guide them through tasks, strengthening training outcomes

Report Scope



This report provides an overview of AR and how it will impact the energy industry.:

The report predicts how AR in energy will evolve, including the key challenges it will solve.:

It includes selected case studies highlighting who is innovating in energy using AR technologies.: The report also includes a comprehensive data analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for the AR market.

Reasons to Buy



The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.

This report is essential for senior executives at energy companies to understand the critical benefits from integrating AR technology into their operations. Energy companies who fail to implement AR solutions will fall behind. In addition, the report identifies the leading AR adopters in energy, as well as specialist tech vendors in this space.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Value Chain

The Impact of AI on Automotive

Case Studies

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

Report Authors

About the Analyst Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured



Averian

Baker Hughes

BP

Chevron

CNPC

E.ON

EDF

Enel

Engie

Equinor

Equinor

Esri

ExxonMobil

FirstEnergy

Fortnum

Fugro

HeadApp

Iberdrola

Kiber

Kognitiv Spark

Lenovo

Librestream

Magic Leap

OverIT

Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)

PTC

RealWear

Rokid

Saudi Aramco

Schneider Electric

Shell

Stantec

TotalEnergies

Trimble

vGIS

VRMADA Xcel Energy

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