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Net Asset Value


2026-04-10 11:16:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 31 March 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 39.1 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a special dividend of 4.6 pence per share which was paid on 1 April 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 13 March 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


MENAFN10042026004107003653ID1110967542



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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