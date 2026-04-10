FM On Easter Ceasefire: Ukraine Ready To Respond In Kind, Details Pending
“The Ukrainian President's proposal for an Easter ceasefire has a chance of being implemented. Ukrainians deserve a holiday free from terror. We will see where and when the ceasefire takes effect, and we are ready to respond in kind,” Sybiha emphasized.
According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Ukraine's position is that“there is no need to resume attacks at all,” as a prolonged ceasefire“would pave the way for genuine diplomacy and the end of this war, which Russia will never win and must finally stop.”
“We are convinced that a ceasefire is the right strategy for advancing diplomatic efforts, whether we are talking about the Middle East or Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Sybiha noted.
As reported by Ukrinform, Vladimir Putin announced a temporary cessation of hostilities in the war against Ukraine on the eve of Easter. The Kremlin noted that the ceasefire would be in effect from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, 2026.Read also: Zelensky names facts indicating that Putin does not want peace
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 3 that the Ukrainian side had forwarded a request to the U.S. regarding a proposal to the Russians for a ceasefire on Easter
On April 8, Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian side is ready to respond in kind if the Russians cease their attacks.
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