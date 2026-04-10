Azerbaijan's Economic Council Discusses Business Issues At Next Meeting (PHOTO)
The session primarily addressed the challenges and concerns raised by entrepreneurs in the sectors of "Construction and Utilities Connection" and "Industry," as outlined by the "Working Group on Removing Barriers and Difficulties to Entrepreneurial Activity and Improving the Business Environment."
Natig Amirov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Working Group, presented a report on the issues included in the meeting's agenda.
Throughout the meeting, key participantsб including Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, Head of the State Property Issues Service Matin Eynullayev, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Jabrayil Khanlarov, and First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Namig Hummatov, offered insights and recommendations regarding the issues discussed.
As a result of the meeting, decisions were made to amend relevant drafts of normative-legal acts in accordance with the feedback and proposals from the participants. These amendments are to be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for further review. Additionally, specific tasks were assigned to the relevant authorities for implementation.
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