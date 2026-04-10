EDB Outlines Investment Figures For Kazakhstan In 2022-2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) invested $5.2 billion in Kazakhstan's economy between 2022 and 2026, EDB Management Board Chairman Nikolai Podguzov said during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the results of the bank's two decades of operations and discussed prospects for expanding investment cooperation.

Podguzov presented the bank's macroeconomic outlook, saying that Kazakhstan's GDP growth in 2026 is expected to reach at least 5.5%. He attributed this to sustained investment activity, large-scale infrastructure programs, stable domestic demand, and strong social indicators.

He also noted that total EDB investments under its 2022-2026 strategy reached $9.2 billion, including $5.2 billion directed to Kazakhstan - a figure comparable to the bank's total investments in the country over the previous 15 years.

According to Podguzov, around $2.1 billion was allocated to industry, $1 billion to energy, $1 billion to transport infrastructure, and $1.1 billion to the financial sector. He added that special attention is being given to digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies.

Tokayev also highlighted the expansion of the bank's geographic presence, stating that it contributes to the implementation of new initiatives and the strengthening of regional economic integration.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening strategic partnership and expanding investment cooperation in the interests of Kazakhstan's sustainable economic development.