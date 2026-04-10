Uzbekistan Accelerates Renewables Projects With Sumitomo And ACWA Power

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 10. Uzbekistan, in
collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation and ACWA Power, has
advanced discussions on accelerating the implementation of joint
renewable energy projects, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev
wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.
The statement follows a meeting at the Cabinet of Ministers with
Hajime Mori, Senior Managing Executive Officer at Sumitomo
Corporation, and Abid Malik, President for Central Asia at ACWA
Power.
"We reviewed the progress of our renewable energy initiatives.
In August 2024, a Joint Development Agreement was signed by ACWA
Power (51%) and Sumitomo Corporation (49%) to cover projects with a
total capacity of 3.5 GW, valued at an investment of $4.2 billion,"
noted Khodjaev.
He further highlighted that in October 2025, a share purchase
agreement was concluded with Shikoku Electric Power and Chubu
Electric Power for projects located in the Samarkand region.
"Currently, two solar power plants integrated with energy
storage systems are under construction in the Samarkand region, and
plans are in place for the development of three wind power plants
with energy storage systems in Karakalpakstan," Khodjaev added.
Furthermore, Jamshid Khodjaev emphasized that particular focus
during the meeting was placed on expediting the finalization of
agreements for the Karakalpakstan projects, improving interagency
coordination, and swiftly addressing practical challenges.
“We consider Sumitomo Corporation and ACWA Power as reliable
strategic partners and look forward to further enhancing and
deepening our cooperation,” Khodjaev concluded.
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