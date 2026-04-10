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Helen Colby
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Assistant Professor of Marketing, Indiana University
Helen Colby is an expert in financial decision-making, consumer judgment and decision-making, health decision-making, self-control and goals and information effects.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor of Marketing, Indiana University
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