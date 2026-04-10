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Kar-Hai Chu

Kar-Hai Chu


2026-04-10 09:03:55
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh
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My long-term goal is to develop a program of research focused on preventing tobacco-related cancer mortalities. I have a diverse background in computer science, social network analysis, online social media, and cancer prevention. The focus of my research has been leveraging innovative technologies to study tobacco control. My recent projects include exploring the presence of tobacco companies on social media and analyzing their behavior and strategies in marketing; studying the diffusion of anti-vaccination topics online; interventions for electronic cigarette use by adolescents; modeling new tobacco trends to inform regulatory agencies.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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