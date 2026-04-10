Nani Calls Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' A 'True BLOCKBUSTER'

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh's film 'Dacoit' has finally hit theatres after days of busy promotions, and the film is already getting strong reactions from movie buffs and the industry. The film has been receiving praise for its performances and gripping story.

Nani's Glowing Review

Joining the list of admirers is actor Nani, who shared his reaction after watching the film. Taking to his X account, Nani posted a long note appreciating the team. Calling the film a "true BLOCKBUSTER" and asking fans to not miss the "theatrical experience," he wrote, "True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don't miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department." True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart.#DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don't miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. @mrunal0801 how beautifully you... - Nani (@NameisNani) April 9, 2026

He also praised Mrunal Thakur's performance and spoke about how she has "beautifully... immersed" herself in the role. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, "@mrunal0801 how beautifully you have immersed in to this one. One more feather in your hat. #Supriya it's amazing how you pulled off one of the best films of the year. Full power to you rockstar. Beautifully directed, terrific score, amazing visuals. Big congratulations to the team."

About the Film: Cast and Plot

'Dacoit' also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in key roles.

The film follows the story of an angry convict who wants revenge on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. As he plans to trap her, the story turns into an emotional journey of love, betrayal, and revenge.

Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay have been written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. (ANI)

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