Jaspinder Narula Calls Women's Reservation Bill A 'Commendable' Step

Singer Jaspinder Narula has weighed in on the ongoing discussions surrounding the Centre's plans to bring the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a "commendable" effort.

Speaking to ANI, Jaspinder Narula emphasised how the move will help India to be recognised as a global leader. "This Women's Reservation Bill is a remarkable and commendable effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Until now, women had only 14 per cent representation, but with this Bill, it will rise to 33 per cent - a historic step. By 2029, one-third of Parliament will be women, shaping laws and governance," she said.

She also stated that the decision to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 from 543 seats will showcase India's strength and respect for women. "This shows India's strength and respect for women, and will help our nation be recognised as a global leader. I am very happy with this Bill and urge everyone to honour and support it," Narula added.

Amendments to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

The government is preparing to introduce amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament on April 16. The proposed amendments are likely to further streamline the implementation of the legislation, which aims to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The proposed changes would take the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to around 816, with nearly one-third reserved for women.

The legislation, along with a Delimitation Bill, is expected to be introduced as Constitutional amendments. The move underscores the government's intent to prioritise gender equality and ensure the political participation of women in decision-making processes.

A special session has been convened from April 16 to April 18 by the Central Government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written on the Women's Reservation Bill, describing it as a historic step towards strengthening women's empowerment and ensuring greater participation of women in the country's democratic framework. (ANI)

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