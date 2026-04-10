IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch CSK Vs DC, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday as they look to end the quest for their first win in this season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a poor start to their campaign this season, with the five-time champions still searching for their first win after losing all three matches so far. Their run began with a defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, followed by another setback against the Punjab Kings. In their latest outing, they were comfortably beaten by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With pressure mounting, CSK will be eager to bounce back and finally get off the mark in front of their home fans.

In contrast, the Delhi Capitals have looked like a composed and well-rounded side in IPL 2026. They kicked off their season with back-to-back victories over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, impressing with both their strong batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack. However, their winning momentum was halted in their previous match, where they fell agonisingly short, losing by just one run to the Gujarat Titans.

The head-to-head record between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in T20 matches shows a clear edge for CSK. Out of 31 matches played between the two sides, Chennai Super Kings have won 19, while Delhi Capitals have secured 12 victories. There have been no tied matches or no results in their encounters.

The rivalry began on May 2, 2008, with Delhi Capitals winning the first-ever fixture, and in their most recent meeting on April 5, 2025, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious.

When: Saturday, April 11, 7:30 PM IST

Where: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch: The CSK vs DC match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel (WK), Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parikh, Prithvi Shaw, and Kyle Jamieson.