Re-Poll Ordered At Karimganj North Booth In Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 10 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a fresh election at a polling station in Assam's Karimganj North Assembly constituency after declaring the April 9 voting there void, officials said on Friday.

While the ECI communication did not specify the exact reasons behind voiding the poll, such decisions are typically taken in cases involving disruptions, procedural violations, or complaints affecting the integrity of voting.

According to an official communication issued by the Commission on April 10, the decision was taken after considering reports submitted from the ground and“all material circumstances” related to the polling process.

The ECI invoked provisions under Section 58(2)(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to annul the poll at the identified station.

The affected polling station is located at Baby Land English High School under the 123-Karimganj North Assembly constituency.

The Commission has fixed April 11 i.e. Saturday as the date for conducting the fresh poll, with voting scheduled between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

The directive has been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, with instructions to ensure wide publicity of the re-poll in the concerned polling area.

Authorities have also been asked to inform political parties and contesting candidates in writing to facilitate smooth conduct of the fresh voting exercise.

In addition, the ECI has directed that all guidelines outlined in Chapter 13 of the Handbook for Returning Officers, 2023, be strictly followed during the re-poll process.

The Commission emphasised adherence to procedural safeguards to maintain transparency and credibility in the electoral process.

Officials, including Observers and District Election Officers, have also been instructed to remain informed and ensure compliance with the Commission's orders.

The development comes amid high-stakes Assembly elections in Assam, where voter turnout has reportedly been significant across several constituencies.

The re-poll is expected to ensure that voters at the affected booth are able to exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner.