Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted In Mumbai, 30 Kg Gold Worth ₹38 Crore Seized, 24 Women Carriers Arrested

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted Operation Dhahabu Blitz and busted a syndicate, seizing 29.37 kg of gold valued at ₹37.74 crore. As many as 24 women were arrested in connection with the matter, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.

A team of DRI officers acted on specific intelligence and identified a group of women "carriers" arriving from Nairobi attempting to smuggle large quantities of gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, on April 8.

"Under Operation Dhahabu Blitz, 24 foreign nationals were intercepted. Swift and coordinated enforcement action led to the recovery of 25.10 kg gold bars and 4.27 kg gold jewellery from these passengers," the ministry said.

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It said the case reveals a highly organised syndicate using trained carriers and coordinated methods to evade detection.

An official told new agency PTI that the women were trained to hide the gold and escape checks, which points to a well-planned syndicate using such carriers to beat airport security.

"While the women will be produced in court, a further probe is underway to nab the kingpins of the racket," the official was quoted as saying.

"DRI remains committed to dismantling such gold smuggling networks that undermine the country's economic and fiscal systems and threaten national interests," the statement added.

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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence usted a major international gold smuggling syndicate operating through Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru following a coordinated operation, according to an official statement released on April 7.

Five people were arrested so far in connection with the case and efforts are underway to identify the key masterminds and dismantle the entire network, officials were quoted by PTI as saying..

"The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru Zonal Unit, have successfully busted a major international gold smuggling syndicate operating through Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), Bengaluru," the agency said in a press release.

Officials said the contraband was ingeniously concealed in paste form inside capsule-shaped packets, highlighting the sophisticated methods adopted by the syndicate.

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"The gold was concealed on the body and transferred using a pre-arranged passcode system inside sensitive areas such as washrooms and smoking zones, thereby bypassing Customs scrutiny," the statement said.

The use of coded exchanges within restricted zones enabled the syndicate to evade routine checks, it said, adding that the probe also uncovered insider involvement within the airport ecosystem.

"The syndicate had further infiltrated the airport ecosystem, with the involvement of an insider who misused authorised access to restricted zones to receive and smuggle out the contraband," the DRI was quoted as saying

The operation also revealed the use of encrypted communication platforms featuring coded messages and disappearing chats.

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Investigations revealed that carriers arriving from abroad deliberately chose Bengaluru as a transit point, exploiting longer layovers to facilitate covert transfers within the airport premises.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the network is part of a larger cross-border smuggling syndicate involving foreign operatives, suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals, working in tandem with domestic handlers and facilitators," the DRI said.

Officials said the case reflects the increasing sophistication of smuggling operations and reiterated that the agency remains committed to curbing such organised economic offences.

(With inputs from PTI)