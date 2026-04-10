President Ilham Aliyev Awards State Agency For Housing Construction Employees - Decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the following employees of the agency were awarded the "Taraggi" medal for their services in improving the housing supply of citizens:
Chingiz Gadimov
Elshad Mammadov
Azer Salmanov
Rizvan Sharifov
Kamala Shiriyeva
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment