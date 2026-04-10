Winshear Receives $170,000 Non-Dilutive Funding Through The Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Winshear Metals (TSX-V: WINS, FRA: 9HR) reports that it qualified for and has received $169,892 from the Ontario government through the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP), covering 50% of the Company's qualifying exploration expenditures at the Thunder Bay Project, NW Ontario.

The OJEP supports early-stage mineral exploration by providing targeted funding, designed to:



encourage investment in mineral exploration

boost economic growth and create jobs across the province prioritize opportunities in northern and Indigenous communities



“Ontario is leading the charge to secure the minerals that will power our economy and strengthen our sovereignty,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines.“Through OJEP, we're backing companies like Winshear to advance promising projects here at home-unlocking resources, creating jobs, and building a more self-reliant and secure Canadian economy.”

Richard Williams, CEO of Winshear, commented;“The Ontario Junior Exploration Program is an important program initiative provided by the Ontario Government to encourage, facilitate and speed up early stage, generative mineral exploration, which can lead to new mineral deposit discoveries. We are grateful for the support and recognition of what we are working to accomplish on the Thunder Bay Project.”

The Thunder Bay Project



360km2 land package immediately east and northeast of Thunder Bay.

Underexplored Archaean granite / greenstone terrain with potential for gold, base metals and nickel sulphide mineralization.

2025 exploration program comprised 272 reconnaissance till samples, 565 soil samples, and 314 rock samples. Gold assays have defined four key targets, namely Inflection, MacGregor, El Dorado and Kingfisher (see news release dated April 8, 2026 ).



2026 WORK PROGRAM

The Company is planning to conduct a number of detailed infill soil sampling grids as soon as weather conditions permit, followed by airborne magnetics to refine the gold targets for prospecting and drill target definition.

Qualified Person

J. Patricio Varas, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. Varas acts as President and is technical advisor for Winshear Metals.

About Winshear Metals Corp

Winshear Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Scotland (the Portsoy Project) and gold / critical minerals project in Ontario (the Thunder Bay Project).

For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 7874 or visit

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”

Richard D. Williams, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including whether the private placement will be completed or fully subscribed. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the reliability of information prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.