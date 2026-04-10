Oil Spill Halts Most Shipping Traffic In Antwerp Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: An oil spill during a ship refueling operation has halted most traffic in Belgium's port of Antwerp, Europe's second-busiest for cargo shipping, the port said Friday.

"Although the source has been stopped and the directly involved seagoing vessels have been contained for active clean-up operations, the pollution spread further towards the Scheldt (river) overnight," Antwerp port said in a statement.

The river is "currently fully closed to traffic" in the section near the dock concerned, with a port spokesman telling AFP traffic was disrupted "certainly for today, possibly for several days."