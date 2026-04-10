Neuraxis, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARMEL, Ind., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis,” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies for chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today announced that on April 10, 2026, its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its Series B Preferred Stock.

Holders of record of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock (the“Series B Preferred Stock”) as of the close of business on April 21, 2026 will receive a stock dividend of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the“Common Stock”), for every one share of Series B Preferred Stock held. The number of shares of Common Stock to be received by each holder will be determined based on the accrued and unpaid dividends on such holder's Series B Preferred Stock from the original issue date of such shares through the record date, divided by $2.38.

The stock dividend will be payable on April 28, 2026. A total of approximately 510,605 shares of Common Stock are expected to be issued in connection with the dividend.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the stock dividend. In lieu of any fractional shares, holders of Series B Preferred Stock who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share of Common Stock will receive cash (without interest or deduction) in an amount equal to the product obtained by multiplying (a) $2.38 by (b) the fraction of one share of Series B Preferred Stock owned by such holder.

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of IB-Stim®, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), functional dyspepsia (FD), and FD-related nausea symptoms in patients 8 years and older. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway.

For more information, please visit .

For contraindications, precautions, warnings, and IFU, please see: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the conditions in the U.S. and global economy, the trading price and volatility of the Company's stock, public health issues or other events, the Company's compliance with applicable laws, the results of the Company's clinical trials and perceptions thereof, the results of submissions to the FDA, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of NeurAxis's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Company

NeurAxis, Inc.

...

For contraindications, precautions, warnings, and IFU, please see: .

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

...