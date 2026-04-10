Skin Care: Want A Natural Glow? Try These 10 Anti-Ageing Foods

A nutrient-rich diet with foods like matcha, salmon, berries, and nuts may support youthful skin by boosting collagen, hydration, and antioxidant protection, helping slow visible signs of ageing.

Matcha is packed with powerful antioxidants that help slow skin ageing. Regular intake may support firmer, healthier-looking skin over time.

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that boost collagen and skin elasticity. It also helps maintain hydration and a youthful glow.

Avocados contain vitamin C and healthy fats that protect skin from damage. They also help improve skin texture and natural radiance.

Turmeric milk supports better blood circulation and reduces inflammation. This may contribute to brighter, clearer skin with regular consumption.

Cherry tomatoes help lock in moisture and protect the skin barrier. Their nutrients support hydration and prevent dryness.

Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, which aids skin repair and regeneration. They may help maintain smooth and healthy skin.

Purple sweet potatoes contain antioxidants that fight free radicals. These compounds may help improve skin elasticity and reduce ageing signs.

Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants that protect against skin damage. Regular intake may reduce oxidative stress and support glowing skin.

Red beans help reduce water retention and support overall skin balance. They contribute to clearer, less puffy-looking skin.

Almonds provide healthy fats and nutrients that improve skin strength. They also help maintain hydration and reduce early ageing signs.