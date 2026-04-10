Day After Kerala Polling, BJP's Father-Son Duo Express Ire At Church

MENAFN - IANS) Kottayam, April 10 (IANS) A sharp political row has erupted in Kerala with the BJP leaders P.C. George and his son Shaun George on Friday launching a strong offensive against sections of the Catholic Church, alleging political partisanship.

P.C. George who contested on a BJP ticket from the Poonjar constituency accused certain religious leaders of supporting the Congress-led UDF.

They claimed that appeals were made from within Church-led institutions to vote for the UDF in the Assembly elections.

He alleged that some in the clergy were acting with political motives and warned that those engaging in politics would be treated as political actors.

He also raised the issue of foreign funding, asserting that all institutions must comply strictly with the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and disclose accounts of funds received from abroad.

Echoing the attack, Shaun George criticised the Christian leadership accusing them of adopting an anti-BJP stance.

He asked what benefits the Church had derived from leaders like AICC General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal, and Rajya Sabha member Jose K. Mani.

He further claimed that decisions related to the FCRA had been influenced by pressure exerted by his side and warned that if the Church distances itself from the BJP, they would also do the same.

Shaun George also took a swipe at the sitting Pala Assembly constituency legislator Mani C. Kappan, ridiculing his electoral prospects in Pala and expressing confidence about his own vote share, while declining to predict the final margin.

The son was engaged in a triangular poll battle with Kappan and Mani.

The remarks come in the backdrop of a keenly fought contest in the Pala constituency, where political camps are closely tracking vote consolidation, including the influence of Church-backed voters and anti-incumbency sentiments.

P.C. George, a seven-time legislator who has traversed multiple factions of the Kerala Congress before floating his own party, merged his outfit with the BJP in 2024.