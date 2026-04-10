Parsons Wins Big At Big Project Middle East Awards For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is proud to announce the company's Europe Middle East and Africa team received two awards at the Big Project Middle East Awards 2026 marking the third consecutive year the team has been recognized by the awarding body for exceptional work.

Hosted by Middle East Construction News, the Big Project Middle East Awards presented Parsons with the Refurbishment and Retrofit Project of the Year award for the team's work on the King Abdullah Finance District (KAFD) Residential Uplift project. This complex refurbishment of 16 high rise residential towers was executed within a fully operational financial district, enhancing asset quality while maintaining safety, operations, and client value.

“These awards reflect our team's dedication to delivering complex infrastructure with precision, innovation, and a deep commitment to our client's mission,” said Robert Marinelli, Senior Vice President and Area Director at Parsons in Saudi Arabia who was the Project Director on KAFD at the time the work took place.“The KAFD Residential Uplift project was delivered under a fast-track contract with exceptionally high-quality standards, involving multiple contractors across the wider KAFD development. Success depended on close collaboration with the client and main contractor, and the strong partnerships formed throughout the program are among the achievements we are most proud of.”

Dr. Lavinia Melilla, Program Construction Director for Parsons in Qatar was named Mentor of the Year 2026 for her positive impact on the engineering community and her support in developing emerging professionals across Parsons' operations. Since 2016, Dr. Lavinia has mentored more than 1,000 engineers in Qatar, contributing to their career growth and qualifications, with proven results.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award, made possible through the support of Parsons' mentoring team, senior leadership, and the Institution of Civil Engineers. This award reflects Parsons' exceptional mentoring program in the EMEA region, which is designed to support our employees, clients, and partners by fostering professional development, strengthening quality in delivery, and building the next generation of leaders working on complex, large‐scale programs,” said Melilla.

The company's achievements at the 2026 ceremony build on a strong history of recognition across the region. In previous years Parsons was recognized at the Big Projects Middle East Awards for Woman of the Year, BIM Champion of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, and Residential Project of the Year for Seef Lusail Residential Development.

For over 80 years, Parsons has delivered critical and defense infrastructure across the globe, proudly the company has had a presence in the Middle East for more than 65 of those years and employs more than 7,000 employees in region. From urban and destination development, transport infrastructure, and smart mobility to industrial and commercial development, asset management, and resilience, Parsons draws on its global expertise and local knowledge to deliver projects that are aligned with national development priorities.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

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