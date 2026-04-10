Galkynysh Fourth Phase To Be Launched Soon - Turkmen President

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The fourth phase of development of the Galkynysh gas field will be launched in the coming days, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The announcement was made during a public address marking the start of construction of the new settlement in the Imambaba rural council area of the Yoloten district in the Mary region, in proximity to the Galkynysh gas field.

The President also noted that Galkynysh is one of the country's largest gas fields and a key component of Turkmenistan's export strategy.

The upcoming phase is expected to expand production capacity and support further development of the country's energy sector.

The TAPI gas pipeline is an international natural gas transportation project designed to deliver Turkmen gas from the Galkynysh field through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India, with a total annual capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas. The pipeline is expected to supply approximately 5 billion cubic meters per year to Afghanistan and 14 billion cubic meters per year each to Pakistan and India.

The total length of the route is approximately 1,814 km, and Turkmenistan has completed construction of its 214-kilometer section, preparing it for operation, while work continues on the Afghan and subsequent sections of the route.