Easter Compassion: Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Suggests Fighting May Be Avoidable After All

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Kyiv is ready to take“symmetrical steps” following Russia's announcement of an Easter ceasefire, while urging Moscow not to resume attacks once the holiday ends, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement shared on X, Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine has“repeatedly stated” its readiness for reciprocal measures and confirmed that it would act in line with its own ceasefire proposal during the Easter period.“People need an Easter free from threats and real movement toward peace, and Russia has a chance not to return to strikes after Easter as well,” he said.

The ceasefire comes as Orthodox Christians in both Ukraine and Russia mark Easter according to the Julian calendar, with Good Friday on April 10 and celebrations culminating on April 12.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the temporary truce on Thursday, stating that hostilities would be paused from the afternoon of April 11 until the end of April 12. The Kremlin said Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov had been instructed to halt combat operations during this period, while maintaining readiness to respond to potential violations.

Moscow expressed the expectation that Ukraine would follow suit, framing the ceasefire as a humanitarian gesture tied to the religious holiday.

The announcement underscores a recurring paradox in modern conflicts, where intense hostilities can be briefly suspended for symbolic or political reasons. Similar patterns have emerged in other conflicts, including the recent Israel–Iran tensions, where escalation remained largely contained without direct attacks on Arab states despite regional volatility.

Even within the Russia–Ukraine war, temporary pauses tied to religious observances highlight the contrast between moments of restraint and prolonged periods of heavy fighting. Analysts note that such short-term ceasefires, while offering limited relief, rarely translate into sustained de-escalation, often giving way to renewed hostilities once the symbolic window closes.