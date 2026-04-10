Provoke Media Names The 100 Best Agencies In The United States

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK-PRovoke Media has published its 2026 list of The 100 Best Agencies in the United States, a definitive survey of the best public relations firms in the world's largest PR market. Twenty of the 100 will be announced as PRovoke's Agencies of the Year at our North American SABRE Awards ceremony, which will take place once again at Cipriani 42Street in New York on May 5.The list of 100 agencies was compiled by PRovoke Media's editorial team based on more than 60 face-to-face presentations by the agencies involved, and more than 100 written submissions to our website. The list includes firms with expertise in corporate and consumer PR, public affairs and financial communications, and in the technology and healthcare sectors.The firms are evaluated on a range of criteria that includes:

Financial performance, including growth, client retention and new business success; Creativity, including award-winning work; People and culture, including the results of our Best Agencies to Work For survey; Thought leadership, including intellectual property and industry contributions; Innovation, including the development of new tools and innovative offerings.

The ranking is unique in that it relies entirely on research conducted by the industry's most knowledgeable editorial team, and their discussions with the agencies involved and a host of other industry experts. There is no fee for inclusion, or for submissions, to ensure that the list depends entirely on independent judgment.



Each of the nominated firms has an accompanying profile that captures what makes the agency special and worthy of inclusion.



“This year, despite challenging market conditions, we saw a significant increase in the number and quality of submissions, and so the list expanded from 80 firms last year to 100-the largest number ever to participate in our Agency of the Year process.



“The list of The 100 Best Agencies in the United States is designed to recognize firms with exceptional capabilities, firms that have demonstrated sustained excellence. Our 20 Agencies of the Year, which will be announced at our awards celebration in May, represent those firms that excelled over the past 12 months and are particularly worthy of recognition at this moment in time.”



Tickets and tables for the New York awards ceremony are on sale here.