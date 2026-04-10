TN Polls: AMMK, AIADMK Candidates Intensify Campaign In Tiruchirappalli

AMMK candidate Rajasekaran on Friday intensified his door-to-door campaign in the Tennur area of Tiruchirappalli West constituency, as the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 draw closer, with support from NDA allies BJP, AIADMK and PMK. Carrying out a joint campaign with alliance cadres, AIADMK candidate Rajasekaran appealed to voters to support the "Two Leaves" symbol, while his ally AMMK candidate Rajasekaran also campaigned separately in parts of the constituency under the "Pressure Cooker" symbol.

AMMK Candidate Slams DMK Minister

Speaking during his campaign, AMMK candidate Rajasekaran launched a sharp attack on DMK leader and State Minister KN Nehru, alleging a lack of development in the constituency. "KN Nehru, who has served as the MLA and Minister for Tiruchirappalli West for the past 10 years, has not implemented any development projects in the constituency. Several areas in the constituency lack proper drinking water facilities and adequate road infrastructure," he said.

He further alleged corruption in municipal recruitment and claimed that legal action had not been taken despite court directions. "He is involved in corruption in recruitment within the municipal administration department. Despite court directions, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has not registered a case against him. Soon Nehru would be arrested in connection with the case and sent to prison," he added.

AIADMK Candidate Highlights Civic Issues

Meanwhile, AIADMK candidate Rajasekaran also highlighted civic issues during his outreach, alleging poor infrastructure and a lack of basic amenities in the constituency. "Wherever we are going, we are seeing that there are no proper infrastructure facilities here. There are no basic facilities available here. Everywhere there is open drainage, no proper drinking water facilities, traffic and no proper roads," he said.

He further claimed that public dissatisfaction with the ruling DMK was growing and expressed confidence in electoral support for the NDA alliance. "People are agitated against this government, particularly against the sitting MLA, who doesn't come here regularly or meet people here. People are ready to vote for 'Two Leaves'," he added.

As part of the broader campaign, Rajasekaran has been conducting intensive door-to-door outreach across the constituency over the past several days, including visits to areas such as Palakkarai, where he met residents and sought support for development-focused governance.

Electoral Landscape in Tiruchirappalli West

In this constituency, Rajasekaran is facing competition from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay and Inigo Irudayaraj of the DMK. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23. Counting is scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)