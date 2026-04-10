Matthew Perry Death Case: Jasveen Sangha Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Having pleaded guilty in the death of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, 'Ketamine Queen', aka Jasveen Sangha, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to a Deadline report, Sangha appeared in the federal court on Wednesday (local time), where District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett gave her the 180-month sentence along with a three-year probation once she is out.

Recommended For You UAE stock markets skyrocket after US and Iran ceasefire

Hours before her sentence was announced, Sangha issued an apology and said, "There are no excuses for what I did. I am deeply sorry for the pain I caused, especially to Matthew's family. Their loss is unimaginable and permanent," as quoted by the New York Post.

She also took responsibility for her actions and added, "I take full responsibility for my actions and the role I played in the events that led to this tragedy. I understand that my conduct was reckless, dangerous, and wrong."

Jasveen Sangha is the last of five defendants to officially enter a guilty plea in the actor's death.

Perry, known for his role in the television series Friends, was found dead at his residence in October 2023.

Plasencia took a plea deal in June last year in which he admitted to distributing ketamine without a legitimate medical purpose to the Friends star, who died of an overdose.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped charges of falsifying medical records and additional counts of distribution, Variety reported.

Three other defendants, Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa and Mark Chavez, previously agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to supply ketamine.

Late actor Matthew Perry's doctor, Salvador Plasencia, pleaded guilty to giving the Friends star ketamine before his tragic death. During a hearing in Los Angeles, the doctor admitted to supplying four counts of illegal distribution of the drug, which is used as a prescription anaesthetic.

Indian man pleads guilty in New York over alleged plot against Sikh separatist Kerala actress assault case: Pulsar Suni, 5 other convicts sentenced to 20 years' jail

ALSO READ