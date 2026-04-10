Team Qatar Ready For European Le Mans Series Season Opener In Barcelona
Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar GT will launch its 2026 campaign in the European Le Mans Series, with the opening round scheduled at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from April 10 to 12.
The team arrived in Barcelona last week to take part in the official Prologue pre-season test.
The sessions served as final preparations ahead of the first race of the championship.
Competing in the GT3 category in partnership with Iron Lynx, Team Qatar features a strong driver lineup led by Abdulla Al Khelaifi, alongside Julian Hanses and Adam Christodoulou.
Following extensive preparations and testing, the team is focused on delivering a strong performance at the season opener against leading international endurance racing competitors.
The 2026 European Le Mans Series calendar features six rounds across Europe: Barcelona, Spain (April 10 to 12), Paul Ricard, France, (May 3), Imola, Italy (July 5), Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (August 23), Silverstone, United Kingdom (September 13) and Portimao, Portugal, (October 10).
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