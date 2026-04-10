The Energy Breakthrough That Could Power The AI Era

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining Corp. and may include a paid advertisement.

MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage: Global electricity demand is entering a historic inflection point. The International Energy Agency (“IEA”) now forecasts that worldwide data center electricity consumption will nearly double by 2030 , with AI-driven centers multiplying their energy use more than four-fold over the same period, a pace that strains already overloaded grids across the United States, China, Europe, Southeast Asia and elsewhere. The constraint is no longer bandwidth or chip capability - it is electricity itself. Amid this tightening energy landscape, a compelling new frontier is emerging: natural hydrogen, a geologic form of hydrogen being generated continuously within the Earth's subsurface. Unlike manufactured hydrogen, geologic hydrogen can be produced without electrolysis and emits only water when used for energy production. It may represent the first scalable, low-carbon baseload power source for AI-era demand. That is why MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) (profile ) has become the first publicly traded company in North America to advance a massive land package (1.3 million acres) permitted specifically for natural hydrogen exploration and development, including a commercial-scale natural hydrogen well, positioning itself at the forefront of a new energy class. MAX Power is working to establish itself as a leader among well-known companies that are innovating and leading in the AI space, including Microsoft Corporation Apple Inc. NVIDIA Corporation

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