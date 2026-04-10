Trump Says Iranians Should Rise Up Against Government

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Speaking at the White House, Trump said Iranians had effectively been told they could be“shot” if they take to the streets.

Trump said the risks of public revolt in Iran would be severe, but argued that many Iranians may still be willing to endure hardship in pursuit of freedom. His comments added a political and psychological dimension to an already escalating confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The remarks came as Trump intensified pressure on Iran ahead of a deadline he set for Tehran to reach a deal with Washington. He has warned that if no agreement is reached, U.S. forces could launch sweeping attacks on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

Trump's statements also come amid broader efforts to force Iran into accepting U.S. conditions tied to the war and the Strait of Hormuz, which remains central to the current standoff. Tehran has so far resisted temporary ceasefire arrangements and has signaled it wants a more comprehensive and lasting settlement.

Analysts say Trump's call for internal unrest in Iran is likely to deepen tensions further, especially as military threats, economic pressure and public messaging become increasingly intertwined. Humanitarian and legal experts have also warned that threats against civilian infrastructure and rhetoric encouraging instability could carry serious regional consequences.

The United States and Iran remain locked in a high-stakes confrontation shaped by military escalation, nuclear tensions and disputes over maritime security. Trump has repeatedly tied de-escalation to Iranian concessions, while Tehran has rejected what it describes as coercive deadlines and war threats.

Trump's latest remarks suggest Washington is not only increasing military pressure on Tehran but also openly framing internal unrest as part of the broader confrontation. That raises the risk that the conflict could spill further beyond the battlefield and into Iran's domestic political sphere.