CGB Organises Workshop To Develop Ministry Of Sports And Youth's Unified Digital Platform

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, yesterday held an idea-generation workshop to advance the ministry's unified digital platform project.

According to posts on CGB's official social media accounts, the session formed part of the ongoing Government Initiatives Accelerators programme, which aims to fast-track innovative solutions across Qatar's public sector.

Participants reviewed the outcomes of the discovery phase, examined major challenges, pinpointed key opportunities, and worked together to design practical solutions. The primary goals were to improve user experience and boost the efficiency of managing and organising sports events and programmes. Discussions also stressed the need to align the platform with the diverse needs of all stakeholders, ultimately supporting wider community participation in sports and youth activities.

The workshop brought together government officials, experts, and key stakeholders in a dynamic setting at the CGB's Innovation Lab. Participants took part in interactive brainstorming sessions, complemented by presentations delivered by subject-matter experts.

The unified digital platform is designed to serve as a single gateway for sports-related services, from event registration and programme scheduling to real-time updates and feedback mechanisms. By digitising these processes, the project is expected to reduce administrative burdens, enhance accessibility and encourage greater public engagement in physical activities, a key pillar of Qatar's national development strategy.

Officials described the workshop as a vital step in the platform's evolution.“The collaborative approach ensures that solutions are practical, user-centric and responsive to real-world needs,” a CGB statement noted, echoing the bureau's commitment to evidence-based innovation.

The Government Initiatives Accelerators programme, run under the CGB's Innovation Lab, continues to drive digital transformation across ministries.

In the sports sector, the initiative aligns with broader national efforts to position Qatar as a hub for athletic excellence and youth empowerment. Recent years have seen similar projects modernise services in health, education and tourism, contributing directly to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Stakeholders believe the enhanced platform will not only streamline operations but also foster a more active society by making sports programmes more visible and easier to join. As Qatar continues to invest in digital infrastructure, such workshops exemplify how cross-ministerial cooperation can translate strategic vision into tangible public benefits.

The CGB has indicated that further stages of the project will incorporate feedback gathered during the session, with additional workshops planned to refine the platform ahead of its full rollout.