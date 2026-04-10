Police In J&K's Anantnag Arrest Five Peddlers, Seize Narcotic Substances

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 10 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district said on Friday that they have arrested five drug peddlers from whose possession narcotic substances were recovered.

A police statement said that Anantnag Police launched a major anti-drug crackdown across the district, arresting five drug peddlers and seizing a significant quantity of narcotic substances in multiple operations.

Acting on a specific input, a raid was conducted at the residential house of Fayaz Ahmad Dar, son of Mohd Jabbar Dar, a resident of Naina Gund Baba Khalil, Sangam, after obtaining a search warrant from the court.

During the search, 3 kg 99 grams of charas powder-like substance was recovered. The accused, Fayaz Ahmad Dar and his son Arbaz Ahmad Dar, were arrested on the spot, said the officials.

A case FIR No. 82/2026 under sections 8/20, 29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara, and investigation is underway.

In another operation, a police party from the police post Sangam, during naka checking at Naibasti Marhama, intercepted a car (JK13J-0803).

Islam, son of Nazir Ahmad Shah, both residents of Batagund Tral, were found in possession of 488 grams of charas-like substance. Both were arrested, and FIR No. 83/2026 under sections 8/20, 29 NDPS Act has been registered. Further, a police party from Police Station Anantnag, during naka checking at Anantnag bypass near the overhead Danter bridge, intercepted Sajad Ahmad Shah, son of Gh Rasool Shah, resident of Hakhoora Badazgaam. On search, charas-like substance in the form of seven sticks weighing 106 grams and powder weighing 88 grams was recovered. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Anantnag, police said. The J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out anti-smuggling and anti-drug peddling operations across the union territory. It is believed that funds generated through these unlawful activities and through hawala money rackets are finally used to sustain terrorism in the union territory.

Two individuals, Shahzada Suvaid, son of Manzoor Ahmad Shah, and Waris