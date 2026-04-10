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Xi Meets Taiwanese Opposition Party Leader

Xi Meets Taiwanese Opposition Party Leader


2026-04-10 02:03:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) Party Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, AzerNEWS reports via Xinhua.

This visit marks the first time a KMT chairperson has visited mainland China in a decade. Xi stressed that the meeting is an important milestone in relations between the KMT and the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The president also noted that, no matter how the global situation evolves, "the overarching trend toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will not change, and the prevailing momentum for the Chinese on both sides of the Strait to come together will not change."

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