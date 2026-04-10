PM Modi Confident Of Support In West Bengal After Asansol Roadshow

PM Modi on Asansol Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the people of West Bengal are supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party's development agenda, a day after he held a roadshow in Asansol ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the enthusiasm witnessed during the roadshow and expressed confidence in public support for the BJP. "A glimpse of the enthusiasm in Asansol yesterday. West Bengal is supporting BJP's development agenda and will never support TMC!" PM Modi posted.

Modi Attacks TMC, Assures Security

The Prime Minister had earlier held a roadshow in Asansol on Thursday as part of the party's campaign for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The roadshow saw enthusiastic participation from supporters, with large crowds gathering and expressing solidarity with the BJP.

Earlier, while addressing a public rally in Asansol, the Prime Minister recognised the polling day, April 23, as the "moment of decision for the future." Vouching for a BJP government in the State, the PM accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of allegedly intimidating Hindus "in the name of a specific community." Stating that the West Bengal public wants a secure land, the PM affirmed that the BJP has "secured India's western borders." "There was a time when Hindus were threatened with genocide through the issuance of red posters. Today, the TMC is doing exactly the same; once again, Hindus are being intimidated in the name of a specific community. The people of Bengal want their land to remain secure, their faith to remain secure, their livelihoods to remain secure, and the future of their children to remain secure. And that is why, on the 23rd of April, it will be the moment of decision for the future. I assure you: it is the BJP that has secured India's western borders, and it is the BJP that will secure India's eastern borders," he said.

'Double-Engine Government' Promised

The PM further asserted that the "cup of the Trinamool Congress' sins has finally run over" in West Bengal. He also assured a double-engine government in the state after the upcoming polls scheduled to be held on April 23 and 29. "In Bengal, the cup of the TMC's sins has finally run over. The next government in Bengal will be a double-engine government. After the 4th of May, Bengal will enter a new era of development," the PM said.

Amit Shah to Unveil BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to release the BJP's West Bengal manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' on Friday in Kolkata, as the party steps up its campaign against the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the state assembly elections.

Shah asserted that West Bengal seeks change from the Trinamool Congress, while also announcing public outreach programmes in Debra and a roadshow in Kharagpur. In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Bengal, weary of TMC, now seeks change. Today in Kolkata, I will release the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' on the basis of freeing Bengal from TMC's 'reign of terror'."

"Thereafter, I am eager to connect with the brothers and sisters of the state through a public meeting in Debra, West Medinipur, and a roadshow in Kharagpur," the post read.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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