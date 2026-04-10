Votes Locked, Nerves Unlocked As Kerala Holds Its Breath For May 4 Verdict

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 10 (IANS) With polling now concluded across Kerala, the battle for power has shifted from the hustings to a tense waiting game, with the electorate's verdict set to be unveiled on May 4.

As ballot units fall silent, political camps are abuzz with quiet calculations, each convinced the numbers will ultimately favour them.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is projecting confidence, betting on continuity and governance to secure what would be a historic third consecutive term.

Across the aisle, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is equally emphatic that the mood on the ground signals a decisive shift, framing the election as a referendum against incumbency.

Adding a layer of intrigue is the Bharatiya Janata Party's state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has predicted a hung Assembly, positioning his party as a potential kingmaker.

His own high-profile contest in Nemom, a seat that has oscillated in recent election cycles, has drawn particular attention, with outcomes there seen as symbolically significant.

By late Thursday night, voter turnout stood at 78.02 per cent, with final figures awaited. All eyes are on whether participation will edge closer to the 80 per cent mark, a benchmark last recorded in 1980.

Historical patterns are being invoked cautiously; the Left recalls that a high turnout year once translated into a sweeping mandate, while the UDF draws optimism from the robust participation of women voters, with turnout among women nearing 80 per cent, an indicator it believes could tilt the balance.

Friday, for party strategists across the three fronts, is less about rhetoric and more about arithmetic.

Constituency managers and data teams are poring over booth-level trends, recalibrating expectations and scenarios.

For now, the political theatre pauses.

But beneath the surface, the churn continues quietly, methodically, and edged with anticipation.

All are keeping their fingers crossed. May 4 is keenly awaited.

Meanwhile, with the results 25 days away, the body language of the stakeholders, especially CM Vijayan, will give signals of whether he is returning or going.