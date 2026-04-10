Bengal Polls: Amit Shah To Release BJP's Manifesto Today In Kolkata (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday release the election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled later this month.

The BJP is describing the manifesto as the“Sankalp Patra”. HM Shah released a social media post in the morning announcing this development, where he also said that the people of West Bengal, who are saddled by the misrule of the Trinamool Congress-led state government, are now looking for a change.

“Bengal, weary of TMC, now seeks change. Today in Kolkata, I will release the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' on the basis of freeing Bengal from TMC's 'reign of terror'. Thereafter, I am eager to connect with the brothers and sisters of the state through a public meeting in Debra, West Midnapore, and a roadshow in Kharagpur,” read the post by the Union Home Minister.

As per the schedule, HM Shah will address two rallies on Saturday, first at Chhatna in Bankura district and then at Baghmundi in Purulia district.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has a packed schedule in West Bengal. He is slated to address three consecutive campaign rallies in Jangipur in Murshidabad district, Katwa in East Burdwan district, and Balurghat in South Dinajpur district.

The Prime Minister, on April 11, will have a night-stay at Siliguri in Darjeeling district. The next day, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow at Siliguri town.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister addressed three consecutive rallies in Haldia in the East Midnapore district, Asansol in West Burdwan district, and then Suri in Birbhum district.

Earlier this month, on April 5, the Prime Minister started his campaign programme in the state, addressing a mega rally at Cooch Behar town in Cooch Behar district.

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal will be on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, voting will be for 152 Assembly constituencies, and in the second phase, the remaining 142 constituencies will go to the polls. The results will be declared on May 4