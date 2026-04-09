Tried 'Looksmaxxing'? UAE Doctors Warn Of Health Risks Related To Social Media Trend

From chasing sharper jawlines to building the perfect body, a social media trend known as 'looksmaxxing' is gaining traction among young men. However, UAE doctors are warning that this pursuit of beauty may come at a cost to both mental and physical health.

The trend which is widely shared on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, encourages men to optimise their appearance through a mix of fitness, grooming, and, in some cases, extreme or unsafe practices. What started as an online idea is now becoming more popular, especially among younger users.

Mental health experts said that the pressure is growing quietly but fast.“There has been a noticeable increase in appearance-related concerns among boys and young men,” said Wissam Al Massadeh, mental health expert at Medcare Camali Clinic.“Appearance is increasingly tied to self-worth, confidence, and even perceived success.”

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He added that social media is playing a major role in shaping these beliefs.“Young people are constantly exposed to highly curated and often unrealistic images. Over time, this can make it difficult for them to feel satisfied with how they look.”

According to him, the problem begins when self-improvement turns into obsession.“It becomes concerning when thoughts about appearance are persistent and distressing, or when they start affecting daily life and relationships,” he said, pointing to behaviours such as constant comparison, repeated checking in mirrors, and a feeling that improvement is never enough.

Doctors said that these pressures are not just psychological and they are also showing up in clinics. Dr Maha Sultan, specialist dermatology and aesthetics at Medcare Medical Centre, said more young men are now seeking advice on skincare and appearance.

“There has been a steady rise in young men coming in with concerns such as acne, uneven skin tone, or early hair thinning,” she said.“Looking after appearance is increasingly seen as part of self-care.”

However, she warned that many are turning to unsafe methods influenced by online trends.

“Some individuals try treatments or products without proper guidance, which can damage the skin and make the condition worse,” she said.“Procedures done by unlicensed providers can lead to infections, burns, or permanent scarring.”

Along with the cosmetic concerns, doctors are also seeing a worrying trend linked to fitness culture.

Dr Marwa Mohamed, specialist family medicine at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said more young men, particularly in their 20s are using steroids or unregulated supplements to achieve a certain body image.

“What's concerning is that this is no longer limited to athletes or bodybuilders. Many are everyday gym-goers influenced by social media and unrealistic standards,” she said.

She warned that the health risks can be serious.“Steroid use can disrupt hormone balance, leading to low energy, mood changes, and even depression. It can also affect fertility and sexual health,” she said.“We also see risks to the liver, kidneys, and heart, even in otherwise healthy individuals.”

She also highlighted that that even short-term use is not safe.“Even a few weeks can affect the body's natural hormone production, and recovery can take months,” she said.“In some cases, the effects may not fully reverse without medical support.”

Experts said that many young men are also influenced by myths.“There is a belief that everyone at the gym is using steroids, or that short cycles are safe but that is not true. The long-term health cost can be very high,” added Dr Marwa.

Beyond physical risks, doctors said that the trend can have lasting mental health effects if left unchecked.

Al Massadeh said that constant focus on appearance can slowly decrease self-esteem.“It can lead to anxiety, low mood, and difficulty forming a healthy sense of identity, especially if a person's worth becomes tied only to how they look,” he said.

Experts also said that self-improvement is not harmful in itself, but it needs to be balanced and realistic.

“A simple and consistent approach is always best. Basic skincare, healthy habits, and professional guidance can help achieve safe and lasting results,” said Dr Maha Sultan.

Doctors advise young people to focus on long-term health rather than quick fixes, and to seek qualified advice before trying any treatments or supplements.

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