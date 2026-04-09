SLB Recognized At The World 50 2026 Impact Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) SLB's culture and inclusion efforts have been recognized in two categories at the 2026 World 50 Impact Awards, a program that highlights organizations advancing workplace inclusion.

The company was shortlisted in the Culture Catalyst Team category for its global culture transformation and evolution of its cultural framework and also in the Designed for Opportunity category for an initiative aimed at supporting neurodivergent talent and integrating inclusive practices across the employee experience.

SLB's commitment to hiring local talent has shaped its cultural diversity. Now in its centennial year, the company continues to cultivate a diverse workforce and an inclusive environment, nurturing a diversity of thought that fuels its technology and digital innovations.

“We're delighted that our approach to culture and inclusion has been recognized,” says Carlos Sarmiento, director of Culture, Diversity and Inclusion at SLB.“This reflects our ongoing focus on developing global best practices, which are driven by the empowerment of our local teams to build a workplace where diversity is celebrated, and where everyone feels valued and respected.”

Learn more about SLB's culture here and in the company's Sustainability Report.