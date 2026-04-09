All About Preschool: Preparing Little Learners For Starting School Helps Children Build Confidence, Curiosity, And Readiness For First Classroom Experience

MENAFN - GetNews) New Multicultural Preschool Picture Book Helps Reduce First-Day Anxiety and Builds School Readiness for Young Children Ages 3+

LONG BEACH, CA - April 9, 2026 - A new full-color preschool picture book, All About Preschool: Preparing Little Learners for Starting School, is helping young children step into their first school experience with confidence, curiosity, and joy. Designed for preschool educators, child care providers, parents, and family members, the book introduces the preschool environment through the voices of a diverse group of children in a warm, engaging classroom setting.

The story follows multicultural children as they guide readers through daily classroom experiences where imagination flourishes, hands stay busy, learning is playful, and friendships grow. Readers are asked to share what they see, think, and feel-turning storytime into an interactive reading experience.

The book is designed to help children prepare for the many“new” experiences that come with early childhood-new places, routines, relationships, and emotions. By gently introducing preschool before children enter the classroom, the story helps reduce uncertainty while reinforcing that preschool is a fun, inclusive environment where every child is welcomed, valued, and supported.

“As children prepare for school, and other new experiences, they need more than information-they need reassurance and emotional connection,” said the author of All About Preschool.“This book helps young children imagine themselves in a positive preschool setting. This way, they feel prepared, capable, and excited to learn. Not only is it informative, but it also has prompts that engage children in meaningful dialogue so adults can read with them, not to them.”

Educators and caregivers are encouraged to use the book as an interactive teaching tool by pausing to wait for children to answer questions and inviting them to share ideas and feelings. Intentional reading moments such as these support early language development, vocabulary growth, and emotional expression while strengthening confidence and curiosity.

Early childhood education research shows that positive early learning experiences play a critical role in lifelong development. Picture books such as All About Preschool provide a safe, developmentally appropriate way for children to explore new situations, observe problem-solving, and understand emotions before encountering them in real life.

Through story-based learning, children can:



Explore new places, people, and routines through visual storytelling

Reduce anxiety about unfamiliar experiences

Observe emotions, reactions, and social interactions Safely discuss change, separation, and new beginnings



All About Preschool: Preparing Little Learners for Starting School is a 32-page, full-color, 8” x 10” paperback picture book for children ages 3 and up. It is available in English ISBN: 978-1-958627-18-1, and will soon be available in Spanish with English translation.

A companion black-and-white coloring book is also available, extending learning through creative expression, fine motor development, and hands-on engagement. ISBN: 978-1-958627-20-4

About the Book

All About Preschool: Preparing Little Learners for Starting School is designed to support early childhood development by helping children understand and emotionally prepare for the preschool experience through engaging storytelling, multicultural representation, and interactive reading opportunities.

About the Author

Angela Russ, owner of Russ InVision Company at AbridgeClub, is a nationally acclaimed interactive early childhood professional development trainer, keynote speaker, and award-winning children's author and music producer. Book her for training and author visits.

Bulk Orders: This title is available in bulk for preschool, early childhood, transitional kindergarten, and nursery school programs, as well as conferences, non-profit initiatives, licensing, grants that promote early education, and literacy and language programs. Contact the publisher (AbridgeClub | Russ InVision Co.) directly for quotes, orders, and discounted pricing.