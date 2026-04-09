Parth Pawar Takes RS Oath, Calls It Privilege To Work Under PM Modi

Parth Pawar Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi

NCP leader Parth Ajit Pawar on Thursday said it is a privilege to enter Parliament under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he looked forward to contributing to India's transformation under his guidance. Parth Ajit Pawar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Thursday.

"It is the privilege of my life to enter Parliament under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I look forward to witnessing and contributing to India's continued transformation under his visionary guidance. As a young Indian and a son of Maharashtra, I remain deeply grateful to him for the remarkable progress and development ushered in across the nation and our state," he said.

"With the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shahji, I am committed to serving the people with dedication and purpose," he added.

Parth Ajit Pawar attached photograph of his parents, late Ajit Pawar and mother Sunetra Ajit Pawar, who is Maharashtra Chief Minister, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oath-Taking Ceremony

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan today administered oath in the Parliament House to Parth Ajit Pawar. He took oath in English.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Sunetra Ajit Pawar and former Union Minister Praful Patel were among those present.

NCP is part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)