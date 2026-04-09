Strikes On Russian Oil Terminals Strengthen Ukraine's Position In Negotiations Budanov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement during a briefing at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Responding to a journalist's question about whether strikes on Russian oil terminals influence the negotiation process, Budanov said: "They definitely do. That is already obvious."

At the same time, he noted that whether Russia's position changes under the influence of these strikes is a debatable issue. "At the next negotiations with them, I think we will hear many new things. In any case, this significantly strengthens our position and does not make it, so to speak, weak. We must do everything to ensure that our winning position is strengthened. And any means to achieve the goal are justified and correct," Budanov concluded.

Budanov meets heads of Verkhovna Rada committees – source in OP

As reported, on the night of April 7, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the "Ust-Luga Oil" terminal in Slobodka, Leningrad region of the Russian Federation.

On April 6, drones from the Security Service of Ukraine's Special Operations Center "Alpha," together with other components of the Defense Forces (Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, and the State Border Guard Service), carried out an attack on the "Sheskharis" oil terminal at the Novorossiysk seaport in Russia's Krasnodar region.