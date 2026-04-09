Fortuna Metals Empowers The Telecommunication Industry With Precision Custom Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) Driving Innovation Through Advanced Custom Manufacturing, High-Precision Engineering, and End-to-End Telecom Solutions.







Fortuna Metals, operated by Dongguan Fortuna Metals Co., Ltd., is expanding its position as a full-service custom metal component provider for the global telecommunications sector. As 5G deployment accelerates and the groundwork for 6G begins, the company is meeting surging demand for high-precision parts across mobile terminals, communication infrastructure, and consumer devices.

Telecom-Specific Manufacturing Across Three Core Segments

Fortuna Metals produces precision components for smartphone hardware (SIM card trays, connectors), 5G infrastructure (filter cavities, heat sinks), and data center modules (backplane connectors, cooling systems). Each component is built to meet specific performance, integration, and environmental requirements.







Deep Customization Capabilities That Solve Complex Challenges

Fortuna works directly from customer drawings to optimize structural design for strength, cost-effectiveness, and manufacturability. The company supports both small-batch trial runs and large-scale production, giving clients a clear path from prototype to full output. Its one-stop service model covers design, prototyping, manufacturing, finishing, and quality inspection under one roof.

Advanced Equipment and Rigorous Tolerances

The company runs high-speed stamping machines, CNC lathes, multi-axis machining centers, and laser cutting systems. Using progressive die stamping, Fortuna can achieves that the tolerance is within ±0.1mm. Materials include copper alloys, stainless steel, aluminum, and nickel, each selected and treated based on conductivity, corrosion resistance, and thermal performance. Secondary processes - plating, anodizing, grinding, and cleaning - complete each component to spec.







Zero-Defect Quality Control

Fortuna operates a full-process quality system covering raw material inspection through final delivery. It includes Statistical Process Control (SPC), automated CCD visual inspection, CMM measurement, X-ray inspection, and salt spray testing. The company holds IATF16949:2016, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2015 certifications, targeting 0 ppm defects with a 99% customer satisfaction rate across clients in Europe, North America, and Asia.







"Telecom customers need more than parts - they need a manufacturing partner who understands system requirements and can deliver consistently at scale. That is what Fortuna Metals does," said Steven Yan, representative, Dongguan Fortuna Metals Co., Ltd.

To learn more, visit

Or contact...

About Fortuna Metals

Fortuna Metals, operated by Dongguan Fortuna Metals Co., Ltd., is a precision metal stamping and CNC machining manufacturer based in Dongguan, Guangdong, China. With over two decades of experience, Fortuna serves global telecom clients with custom, high-precision components backed by strict quality control and certified manufacturing processes.