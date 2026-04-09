Medical Centre In Blacktown Goes Bulk Billed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kildare Road Medical Centre Strengthens Commitment to Accessible Healthcare in Blacktown

Sydney, NEW SOUTH WALES, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kildare Road Medical Centre has reaffirmed its commitment to accessible, community-focused healthcare by continuing to participate in the Australian Government's Bulk Billing Practice Incentive Program (BBPIP).







Kildare Road Medical Centre Blacktown - Bulk Billing Medical Centre Located in Western Sydney

This decision means that eligible patients will continue to have access to bulk billed GP consultations, helping to reduce out-of-pocket costs at a time when many families are feeling the pressure of rising living expenses.

At a time when many clinics across Australia are moving toward mixed billing models, Kildare Road Medical Centre has chosen to prioritise affordability and access for the local community.

“Access to healthcare shouldn't be difficult or delayed due to cost,” a spokesperson for the practice said.“By participating in the BBPIP scheme, we are supporting patients in Blacktown to receive timely medical care when they need it.”

What This Means for Patients

Through participation in BBPIP, eligible consultations may continue to be bulk billed for:

Patients who have a valid Medicare Card

This ensures that many patients can continue to see a GP without paying out-of-pocket fees for standard consultations.

This program covers a large portion of appointment types, but does not includes things like certain procedures. Please double check with reception if you are unsure.

Supporting the Blacktown Community

Kildare Road Medical Centre serves a diverse and growing community in Blacktown, where access to affordable healthcare plays a vital role in supporting long-term health outcomes.

By maintaining bulk billing for eligible patients, the centre aims to:



Encourage early presentation and preventative care

Support patients with chronic conditions Reduce barriers to accessing essential medical services

Consulting doctors practising from Kildare Road Medical Centre offer a wide range of services including general practice, chronic disease management, women's health, men's health, and preventative care.

Looking Ahead

As healthcare continues to evolve, Kildare Road Medical Centre remains focused on balancing sustainability with patient access - ensuring the community can continue to receive high-quality care when it matters most.

Patients are encouraged to check their eligibility and speak with reception if they have any questions about billing.

Press Contact

Name: Kildare Road Medical Centre

Address: 36 Kildare Road, Blacktown, 2148, NSW, Sydney, Australia

Website URL:

Phone number: 88223000

Email: ...

About Kildare Road Medical Centre

Bulk billing is available for Medicare-eligible consultations for patients with a valid Medicare card. Bulk billed skin checks and women's health procedures are also available for eligible patients, helping ensure affordable access to essential healthcare in Blacktown. Kildare Road Medical Centre has been proudly caring for the Blacktown community since April 2010. Following a major refurbishment, the practice was designed to provide a modern, welcoming environment where patients can access high-quality medical services in one convenient location. With strong ties to Blacktown City, the practice understands the diverse healthcare needs of the local community. Patients have access to experienced General Practitioners, consulting specialists and allied health professionals, supported by a dedicated nursing team, providing comprehensive care for individuals and families at every stage of life. Whether you require a routine check-up, chronic disease management, a skin check, women's health care, paediatric care or ongoing family medicine, appointments are available throughout the week. Walk-ins are welcome, and same-day appointments are often available. The online booking system below makes it easy to secure an appointment at a time that suits you and supports continuity of care with your preferred GP or physiotherapist. Book your appointment today for accessible, high-quality healthcare in the heart of Blacktown.

Press Inquiries

Jacky Chou

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