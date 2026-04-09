Whatsapp's Username Feature Is Finally Rolling Out
The journey toward WhatsApp usernames began in 2023, when early signs first emerged in test builds. According to WABetaInfo, Meta has spent considerable time ensuring the feature is both stable and secure before public release.Recommended For You
The app's codebase has undergone multiple updates to ensure all existing WhatsApp features work seamlessly with the new username system.
The username feature is currently available to select users as part of a limited rollout. To check if you have access:Open WhatsApp and navigate to Settings Look for a new 'Username' section If present, tap the option to access the username creation screen
Creating your WhatsApp username
Users who have received the update can create a unique WhatsApp username or import their existing username from Facebook or Instagram, streamlining the setup process for those already in Meta's ecosystem.
Once configured, the username serves as an alternative to sharing phone numbers when exchanging contact information, a privacy feature users have requested for years.
With usernames, users can maintain contact privacy while still making themselves discoverable on the platform.
While Meta hasn't announced an official timeline, the phased rollout suggests public availability should follow shortly. As more users gain access in the coming weeks, the feature is expected to reach all WhatsApp accounts globally.ALSO READ
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