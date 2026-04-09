Whatsapp's Username Feature Is Finally Rolling Out

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) After years of anticipation, WhatsApp has officially begun rolling out its long-awaited username feature, allowing users to share contact details without revealing their phone numbers. The phased deployment marks a significant privacy enhancement for the world's most popular messaging platform.

The journey toward WhatsApp usernames began in 2023, when early signs first emerged in test builds. According to WABetaInfo, Meta has spent considerable time ensuring the feature is both stable and secure before public release.

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The app's codebase has undergone multiple updates to ensure all existing WhatsApp features work seamlessly with the new username system.

The username feature is currently available to select users as part of a limited rollout. To check if you have access:

Open WhatsApp and navigate to Settings Look for a new 'Username' section If present, tap the option to access the username creation screen

Creating your WhatsApp username

Users who have received the update can create a unique WhatsApp username or import their existing username from Facebook or Instagram, streamlining the setup process for those already in Meta's ecosystem.

Once configured, the username serves as an alternative to sharing phone numbers when exchanging contact information, a privacy feature users have requested for years.

With usernames, users can maintain contact privacy while still making themselves discoverable on the platform.

While Meta hasn't announced an official timeline, the phased rollout suggests public availability should follow shortly. As more users gain access in the coming weeks, the feature is expected to reach all WhatsApp accounts globally.

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