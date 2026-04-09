1 Dead, 35 Injured As Refugee Vehicle Overturns In Nangarhar
According to a statement from the provincial police headquarters, the accident occurred in the Sheikh Mesri area of the district on Wednesday night. One person was killed and 35 others sustained injuries.
The statement added that district security forces promptly arrived at the scene and transferred the injured to district and sub-district hospitals for treatment.
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