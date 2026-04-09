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1 Dead, 35 Injured As Refugee Vehicle Overturns In Nangarhar

1 Dead, 35 Injured As Refugee Vehicle Overturns In Nangarhar


2026-04-09 02:02:29
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A vehicle transporting returning refugees overturned in the Surkhrod district of eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday night, leaving one person dead and 35 others injured, police said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the provincial police headquarters, the accident occurred in the Sheikh Mesri area of the district on Wednesday night. One person was killed and 35 others sustained injuries.

The statement added that district security forces promptly arrived at the scene and transferred the injured to district and sub-district hospitals for treatment.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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