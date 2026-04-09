Publication Of The 2025 Universal Registration Document

Paris, April 9 th , 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the publication of its 2025 Universal Registration Document.

This Universal Registration Document was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) under the reference D.26-0238.

This Universal Registration Document includes the following documents:



the 2025 annual financial report

the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance

the description of the share buyback program the management report including sustainability information, the report on the certification of this information, as well as the vigilance plan

It is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be accessed and downloaded from the Company's website .

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels) N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.

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Communications Department : Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – ...

Investor Relations : Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – ...

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09-04-2026 # Publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document_EN