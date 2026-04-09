LA CREMA AND THE WNBA DEBUT FIRST-EVER CO-BRANDED WINE AHEAD OF 2026 SEASON

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Rosa, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Crema and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced the inaugural La Crema WNBA White Wine (SRP $17.99), a limited-edition release unveiled during the league's 30th season and in celebration of the WNBA Legacy Trail. Marking a milestone in La Crema's continued partnership as the league's official wine partner, the release offers fans a fresh, celebratory way to toast the continued rise and cultural momentum of women's basketball.

The La Crema WNBA White Wine builds on the partnership between the WNBA and La Crema, which began in 2024. Through the multiyear agreement, La Crema and the WNBA have worked together to elevate fan experiences at signature league events like Draft and All-Star.

“This wine is a celebration of the incredible momentum around women's basketball and the community that continues to support it,” said Hailey Jackson Hartford Murray, co-proprietor at La Crema.“We're excited to introduce a bottle that captures the spirit of the league, one rooted in passion, excellence, and the power of women winning together.”

“This aromatic white blend brings together grapes from regions across California, including Monterey and Sonoma County,” said Lisa Valtenbergs, Winemaker for La Crema.“The wine is bright and refreshing, and bursts with lively notes of crisp apple, citrus, and ripe summer fruit. It's smooth, vibrant, and made for sunny afternoons, simple meals, and good company.”

The wine was developed to reflect La Crema's signature cool-climate style while offering an approachable, celebratory wine for fans gathering to watch this year's WNBA season. The release will roll out in select markets and through key retail partners ahead of the league's 2026 tip-off, making it easy for fans to raise a glass to the upcoming season.

“As we celebrate the WNBA's 30th season and the stories honored through our Legacy Trail, the league continues to expand its impact and cultural presence in engaging and distinctive ways,” said Keri Lenker, WNBA Representative.“This limited-edition wine with La Crema marks an exciting milestone in our continued partnership and gives fans a meaningful way to join in the celebration.”

Designed to capture the bold energy and style of women's basketball, the bottle's label was created by Esther Wallace, founder of Playa Society, the influential sports lifestyle brand known for its storytelling at the intersection of fashion, culture, and women's athletics. The label is inspired by Playa Society's collaborative project with La Crema for its“Cheers to Women Winning” capsule collection, which underscored the achievements of women in sports and debuted around AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 festivities.

“The inspiration behind the label was the spirit and creativity that defines WNBA culture,” said Esther Wallace, founder of Playa Society.“I wanted the design to feel vibrant, confident, and celebratory to reflect the energy the players bring both on and off the court and the cultural impact they're having far beyond the game.”

As part of the launch, La Crema and the WNBA will spotlight the wine across fan events, retail activations, and digital storytelling throughout the season. The release continues La Crema's broader commitment to supporting women's sports and celebrating the athletes, creators, and fans who are shaping the future of the game.

The limited-edition WNBA White Wine will be available in stores in April 2026 and online at

About the WNBA

Tipping off its historic 30th season in 2026, the WNBA continues to be one of the fastest-growing brands in sports, fueled by record-breaking momentum and unprecedented growth. Having reached a tentative agreement on a new transformational Collective Bargaining Agreement in March 2026, the league enters a bold new chapter focused on elevating the player experience, increased investment, and growing women's basketball globally. The WNBA's dedication to societal impact is supported by the WNBA Changemakers Collective (Ally, AT&T, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike), a first-of-its-kind group of purpose-driven companies working to empower players and the league, increase visibility, and drive business transformation.

About La Crema

Our original name, La Crema Viñera, means“best of the vine,” setting an indelible standard for the family owned and operated winery since our inception in 1979. La Crema is part of the global portfolio of wineries owned by Jackson Family Wines, spanning across California, Oregon, Canada, Italy, France, South Africa, Chile, and Australia. La Crema wines are produced from the world's preeminent growing regions, resulting in an uncompromised level of quality that is always promised and always delivered. We set the standard for quality-driven winemaking at scale, and cutting-edge practices for sustainable resource conservancy and protection. Across our past, present and looking to the future, La Crema represents life, enriched. We have a shared belief in elevating the lives of those around us, leading with openness, allyship, and a high regard for involvement and investment in organizations that our communities value. We are committed to amplifying the spirit of progress, celebrating individuality, and creating a world that gathers to celebrate the Best of Us.

​​About Playa Society ​

​​​Playa Society​​ is a streetwear brand founded by​ Esther Wallace ​ in 2018, created to celebrate and advocate for women in sports through its merchandise, community events, and social initiatives. The brand is known for its unique designs, which often feature hand-drawn portraits of female athletes, and for its advocacy for gender equality in sports. Playa Society has been featured in several publications including​ Wall Street Journal ​,​ Forbes ​, and​ Marie Claire ​.​​

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WNBA, La Crema and Playa Society La Crema WNBA White Wine

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