Coface SA: Combined Shareholders' Meeting On Tuesday, May 19, 2026 At 2:00 P.M. CET

Paris, April 9, 2026 – 5:45 p.m.

COFACE SA's shareholders are hereby informed that the Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held on

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. CET

at the Group's headquarters and registered office:

1 Place Costes et Bellonte

92270 Bois-Colombes - France

The notice of meeting containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (French Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notices - BALO) N° 42 on April 8, 2026 (announcement N° 2600742).

Shareholders may attend the meeting regardless of the number of shares they own, under the conditions described in the notice of meeting.

Shareholders are advised to:



Vote on the resolutions by post or online, using either the postal voting form or the VOTACCESS platform. They can also appoint the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting to represent them.

Send their written questions by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt at: COFACE SA, for the attention of the Investors Relations department, 1 place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France or electronically to the following address: ... no later than May 13, 2026. Questions must be accompanied by proof of shareholder status in order to be considered.



All documents required to be disclosed for this Shareholders' Meeting will be available to shareholders, within the legal deadlines, on COFACE SA institutional website ( ) under the "Investors/General Assembly" section: (investors/regulated-information/documents-relating-to-the-general-assembly )

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – ...

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 – ...

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – ...

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – ...

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026

(subject to change)

Q1-2026 results: 12 May 2026 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting: 19 May 2026

H1-2026 results: 30 July 2026 (after market close)

9M-2026 results: 2 November 2026 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website: Coface Investor Relations: financial information

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2025 and our 2025 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7“Key financial performance indicators”).