Coface SA: Combined Shareholders' Meeting On Tuesday, May 19, 2026 At 2:00 P.M. CET
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COFACE: FOR TRADE
Coface has been a leading player in global trade credit risk management for nearly 80 years, helping companies to grow their businesses and navigate an uncertain and volatile environment.
Regardless of their size, location or activity sector, Coface supports 100,000 clients in nearly 200 markets through a full range of solutions, from credit insurance, information services and debt collection to Single Risk insurance, bonding and factoring.
Every day, Coface harnesses its unique expertise and leading-edge technologies to facilitate trade on domestic and export markets alike.
In 2025, Coface had 5,511 employees and generated turnover of approximately €1.84bn.
COFACE SA is listed in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA
DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5“Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 2 April 2026 under the number D.26-0218 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.
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2026 04 09 COFACE SA - Combined Shareholders' Meeting on19 May 2026
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