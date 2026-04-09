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Availability Of The 2025 Universal Registration Document


2026-04-09 11:47:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ayvens informs the public that the 2025 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 9 April 2026.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the“Regulated information” section of Ayvens' corporate website ( and on the AMF's website.

About Ayvens
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 13,000 employees across 41 countries, Ayvens manages 3.2 million vehicles and owns one of the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.
Find out more at ayvens


Press Contacts
Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
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  • 2026 04 09 PR Availability of 2025 URD

MENAFN09042026004107003653ID1110963466



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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