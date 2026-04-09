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Availability Of The 2025 Universal Registration Document
|About Ayvens
|Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.
| With more than 13,000 employees across 41 countries, Ayvens manages 3.2 million vehicles and owns one of the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.
Find out more at ayvens
|Press Contacts
| Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
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2026 04 09 PR Availability of 2025 URD
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